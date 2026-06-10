Catholic World News

Police arrest man for threat against Philadelphia-area parish

June 10, 2026

» Continue to this story on WPVI-TV

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Marple Township, Pennsylvania, arrested a man who posted an online threat against a parish there. The parish is part of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

“I firmly believe we stopped a tragedy before it happened. He had no weapons on him, but you don’t need weapons to commit violence,” said Marple Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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