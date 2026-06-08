Catholic World News

Federal court permits Nigerian deacon to continue to minister in US

June 08, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge ruled that a Nigerian deacon whose religious worker visa was set to expire may continue to minister in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe while his case in being adjudicated.

Shortly after the archdiocese petitioned for a visa renewal for Deacon Martin Umeatuegbu, the Trump administration designated Nigeria a high-risk country and put visa applications from Nigerians on hold.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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