Catholic World News

Cardinal Koch: There are more martyrs today than in the early Church

June 08, 2026

During a recent homily in Switzerland, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity said that “martyrdom truly belongs to the heart of Christianity” and that “today, there are more martyrs than in the first centuries of Church history.”

Cardinal Kurt Koch made his remarks while celebrating Mass at Einsiedeln Abbey, during at a pilgrimage organized by Aid to the Church in Need. Cardinal Koch is president of Aid to the Church in Need International.

“Dictators do not distinguish between Catholics, Orthodox, Lutherans, Anglicans, or Protestants,” he added. “The blood that has been shed unites Christians beyond their divisions.”

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