Catholic World News

Do not be afraid of Jesus Christ, Pope tells Spanish cultural, business leaders

June 08, 2026

Pope Leo XIV met last evening with Spanish cultural and business leaders and encouraged them not to be afraid of Jesus Christ.

The event, entitled “Building Networks with the World of Culture, Art, Economy and Sport“ (video), took place in Madrid’s Movistar Arena. The Pontiff asked his interlocutors “to think about whether eternity, which burst into time and space through the incarnation of Jesus Christ, can be reconciled again with everyday life.”

He continued:

Is it really possible to believe that the Europe we love so much would be itself without the imprint of faith? Why fear that eternity permeates everyday life? The cry of my Predecessors is still alive: Do not be afraid! Open wide the doors to Christ! Jesus Christ takes nothing away from us and gives us everything.

In reflecting on “weaving networks,” Pope Leo said that “networking is a dialogue between institutions focused on human dignity.”

“This means, for example, that universities not turn their backs on the world of work or renounce the truth; that business not view employees as merely another factor in the equation of its interests; that art not be intended solely for the elites; that sports not be reduced to mere spectacle or turned into a business; and that technological progress take into account the elderly, the poor, and those without a voice,” the Pope explained.

“I invite you, then, to be new threads for weaving new networks that bring harmony to all areas of life, to weave a renewed society where time is imbued with eternity, culture safeguards memory and fosters dialogue, education promotes the search for truth with a critical spirit, art awakens wonder and generates noble emotions, business recognizes the dignity of the person, and work remains a source of hope,” Pope Leo added.

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