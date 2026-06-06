Catholic World News

Pope Leo: Iran war does not meet just-war criteria

June 06, 2026

In extemporaneous comments this morning on his flight from Rome to Madrid, Pope Leo XIV said that the Iran war does not meet just-war criteria.

“I believe this has already been made very clear: in Iran, the criteria for a just war are not present,” Pope Leo said in response to a question from Franca Giansoldati of Il Messaggero. “The theory of the just war dates back to centuries when it was impossible to imagine the weapons and the destructive capacity available to humanity today.”

The Pope made his impromptu remarks in addition to his words of greeting to journalists. In his impromptu remarks, the Pope also discussed Ukraine, Lebanon, the abuse scandal, the renewed interest among young people in religion, and the rapper Bad Bunny, who is performing in Spain.

“I am worried for Ukraine,” Pope Leo said. “We must really push to reach an end to the conflict and the war and find a solution.”

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