Catholic World News

Pope departs from Rome on 4th apostolic journey, arrives in Madrid

June 06, 2026

Pope Leo XIV departed this morning from Rome Fiumicino Airport for Spain on his fourth international apostolic journey (program), following previous trips to Turkey and Lebanon (November 27-December 2), Monaco (March 28), and Algeria, Cameroon, and Equatorial Guinea (April 13-23).

During the two-hour flight, the Pontiff sent telegrams to the presidents of Italy and France, through whose airspace he passed, and greeted journalists.

“An Apostolic Journey is an opportunity to meet the faithful, to celebrate the faith and to proclaim the message of Jesus Christ,” Pope Leo said. “But at the same time, it is also an occasion to greet everyone, the whole of society, because the Church has a message for all people, as you may have seen, I believe, very clearly in the Encyclical Letter that was published on the 25th of May.”

“By sharing together in the joy of faith, I believe we can offer a very positive message,” he added. “It is a message that will take on a particular significance in every place we visit, whether Madrid, Barcelona or the Canary Islands. May everything serve to live out our faith and to proclaim the message of God’s love, charity and respect for every human person.”

At 10:13, the Pope arrived at Madrid–Barajas Airport, where he was welcomed by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia (video). King Felipe acceded to the throne in 2014.

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