Catholic World News

New French ambassador to Holy See sees Lebanon as crucial to future of Middle East’s Christians

June 06, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (French)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Charles Personnaz, France’s new ambassador to the Holy See, on June 5. The ambassador said in an interview that a resolution of the Lebanon war is crucial for the region’s Christians.

Ambassador Personnaz, the president of Fonds des écoles d’Orient (Fund for Schools of the East), told Vatican News that he hopes to “maintain and enrich the dialogue between France and the Holy See. Because France and the Holy See are two poles of reason, places where people seek ways and means to ease this international situation, to try to find paths toward greater peace or at least dialogue among peoples.”

The ambassador added that “it is clear that the crisis in Lebanon is of critical importance, because Lebanon remains a touchstone for Christians across the region; the hope of all Christian communities in the Middle East therefore hinges on Lebanon’s future.”

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