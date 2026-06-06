Catholic World News

German diocese investigates alleged apparitions

June 06, 2026

The Diocese of Aachen, Germany, has established a commission to investigate alleged apparitions of Our Lady (2001-2005) and Our Lord (since 2018) in the small town of Sievernich.

Under norms issued by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith in 2024, “it is the responsibility of the Diocesan Bishop, in dialogue with the national Episcopal Conference, to examine cases of alleged supernatural phenomena that occur within his territory and to formulate a final judgment on them, including the possible promotion of an associated veneration or devotion. The judgment of the Bishop is to be submitted to the Dicastery for approval” (Art. 1).

The norms continue:

The Diocesan Bishop shall constitute an Investigatory Commission, among whose members there is to be at least one theologian, one canonist, and one expert chosen based on the nature of the phenomenon. The purpose of this Commission is not only to reach a statement regarding the truthfulness of the occurrences in question but also to carry out a detailed examination of every aspect of the event, with the goal of providing the Diocesan Bishop with every element that would be useful for an evaluation. The members of the Investigatory Commission shall be of unquestionable reputation, sure faith, certain doctrine, and proven prudence. They shall have no direct or indirect involvement with the persons or events that are being discerned. (Art. 8)

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