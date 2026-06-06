Catholic World News

Philippine cardinal defends priest accused of receiving kickbacks

June 06, 2026

» Continue to this story on CBCP News

CWN Editor's Note: A Philippine cardinal today came to the defense of Father Flavie Villanueva, S.V.D., after 18 former soldiers accused the priest, a human rights activist, of receiving kickbacks.

“I have known Fr. Flavie for many years and have witnessed firsthand his unwavering commitment to the human dignity of the poorest of the poor, especially the families of victims of violence and those who often have no one else to accompany them in their suffering,” said Cardinal Pablo Vigilio David of Kalookan. “No person’s good name should be destroyed by unsubstantiated accusations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Sat6 June
Ordinary Time

Saturday of the Ninth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Norbert, Bishop

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Today is the Optional Memorial of St. Norbert (1080-1134). Norbert was born at Xanten near Cologne about the year 1080. As a young cleric he resided at the court of the Archbishop of Cologne and then at that of the emperor where he allowed himself to be influenced by the spirit of the world. But he was won…

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