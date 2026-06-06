Catholic World News

Philippine cardinal defends priest accused of receiving kickbacks

June 06, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A Philippine cardinal today came to the defense of Father Flavie Villanueva, S.V.D., after 18 former soldiers accused the priest, a human rights activist, of receiving kickbacks.

“I have known Fr. Flavie for many years and have witnessed firsthand his unwavering commitment to the human dignity of the poorest of the poor, especially the families of victims of violence and those who often have no one else to accompany them in their suffering,” said Cardinal Pablo Vigilio David of Kalookan. “No person’s good name should be destroyed by unsubstantiated accusations.”

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