Catholic World News

Indian prelate warns against ‘Ecumenical Catholic Church of Christ’

June 06, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop John Rodrigues of Bombay (Mumbai), India’s largest city, warned in a recent pastoral letter that the “’Ecumenical Catholic Church of Christ’ is not in full communion with the Catholic Church under the leadership of the Successor of St. Peter, Pope Leo XIV.”

“In an age of confusion and misinformation, we must remain rooted in the authentic teaching, sacramental life, and ecclesial communion of the Catholic Church under the leadership of Pope Leo XIV,” Archbishop Rodrigues added.

Based in Detroit, the Ecumenical Catholic Church of Christ was founded by Karl Rodig, an Austrian priest who was automatically excommunicated in 1999 when he received episcopal consecration from an Old Catholic bishop. The church established a presence near Mumbai in 2021, under the leadership of a former priest of the Archdiocese of Bombay.

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