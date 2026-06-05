Catholic World News

Sri Lanka bars travel by former leader as investigation into Easter bombings accelerates

June 05, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A court in Sri Lanka has imposed a travel ban on the country’s former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as part of a renewed investigation into the Easter Sunday Bombings that killed 269 people and injured more than 500 others in 2019.

Rajapaksa, who was forced to resign in 2022, is one of several prominent political figures who have come under suspicion in the probe. The court placed also placed travel restrictions on an army colonel and a former intelligence officer. Earlier this year the former head of the government’s intelligence bureau was arrested on conspiracy charges.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo, who in the past had charged that leading government officials were blocking any effective investigation into the Easter bombings, said in April that the new government was more interested in “searching for the truth,” although “some officials of the so-called ‘deep state’ are trying to obstruct the smooth conduct of the investigation.”

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