Catholic World News

Sri Lanka cardinal says the ‘deep state’ is obstructing investigation into Easter bombings

April 23, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo, Sri Lanka, marked the seventh anniversary of the 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings, which killed 269 people and injured over 500.

“For seven years, we have worked tirelessly for interreligious peace and continue to pursue transparency and truth,” Cardinal Ranjith said. “There were indications that behind the attacks were not only religious fanatics, but also politicians who wanted to sow chaos and ethnic and religious unrest through violence.”

“The current Sri Lankan government, which took office in 2024, has a more positive stance” toward “searching for the truth,” he added. “However, some officials of the so-called ‘deep state’ are trying to obstruct the smooth conduct of the investigation.”

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