Catholic World News

Catalonian parish church bricked up after vandalism

June 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on OIDAC Europe

CWN Editor's Note: Authorities in Òdena, a small town in Catalonia, Spain, bricked up a parish church after vandals ransacked it, the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe reported.

“The attack caused strong indignation among residents and parishioners, particularly because the response ultimately focused on sealing the church rather than immediately prosecuting those responsible,” the Observatory reported. “To prevent further break-ins or acts of desecration, authorities decided to brick up the church, the rectory and the lower parish premises.”

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