Catholic World News

Jihadists trying to establish a caliphate in northern Mozambique, says bishop

June 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Jihadists in Mozambique are attempting to establish a caliphate, a local bishop warned.

“The signs are all there,” Bishop António Juliasse of Pemba told Aid to the Church in Need. “They speak openly of a caliphate. When they find people, when they kidnap victims, that is what they say, that they are working for a caliphate.”

A brutal Islamist insurgency in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province began in 2017. The Southeast African nation of 34.2 million (map) is 57% Christian (32% Catholic), 18% Muslim, and 24% ethnic religionist.

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