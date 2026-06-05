Catholic World News

Appeals court says sexual assault suit against Father Rosica may proceed

June 05, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Court of Appeal for Ontario ruled that a sexual assault lawsuit filed against Father Thomas Rosica, C.S.B., by a younger priest may proceed.

In a 2024 suit, Father Michael Bechard alleged that Father Rosica assaulted him in 2002, when Father Rosica was organizer of World Youth Day in Toronto. The Congregation of St. Basil argued that because both are priests, a canonical court should have exclusive jurisdiction.

The appellate court, upholding a lower court ruling, held that civil courts do have jurisdiction in the case. Father Rosica has denied the allegations.

After organizing World Youth Day, Father Rosica helped lead Salt + Light Television, a Canadian Catholic network. He resigned in 2019 amid a plagiarism scandal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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