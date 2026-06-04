Catholic World News

Australian bishops welcome minimum wage increase

June 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on Australian Catholic Bishops Conference

CWN Editor's Note: The Australian Catholic Bishops Conference welcomed a 4.75% increase in the nation’s minimum wage, months after the conference called for a 5% increase.

“Our goal must be, as Pope Leo states, to ‘enable each person to live with dignity through his or her own work,’ as well as ensure there is just compensation for that work,” said Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green of Wilcannia-Forbes, the bishops’ delegate for employment relations. (Bishop Macbeth-Green was citing Magnifica Humanitas.)

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