Catholic World News

Bangladeshi Catholics demand justice, 25 years after church bombing

June 04, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Catholics and other Christians in Bangladesh marked the 25th anniversary of the Gopalganj Catholic church bombing, which left ten dead and 26 injured.

For a quarter century, the police investigation “has remained stalled, with frequent changes of investigating officers hindering progress,” UCA News reported. Nirmol Rozario, president of the ecumenical Bangladesh Christian Association, said that “for 25 years we have been making the same demands for a proper investigation and justice, but nothing has happened.”

Located in South Asia, Bangladesh (map), a nation of 170 million—the world’s eighth most populous—is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu.

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