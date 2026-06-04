Catholic World News

Bangladeshi Catholics demand justice, 25 years after church bombing

June 04, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Catholics and other Christians in Bangladesh marked the 25th anniversary of the Gopalganj Catholic church bombing, which left ten dead and 26 injured.

For a quarter century, the police investigation “has remained stalled, with frequent changes of investigating officers hindering progress,” UCA News reported. Nirmol Rozario, president of the ecumenical Bangladesh Christian Association, said that “for 25 years we have been making the same demands for a proper investigation and justice, but nothing has happened.”

Located in South Asia, Bangladesh (map), a nation of 170 million—the world’s eighth most populous—is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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The Roman Martyrology today commemorates St. Francis of Caracciolo (1563-1608). Three things made him stand out from his wealthy Neapolitan friends: he was powerfully drawn to our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament, he fasted every Saturday in honor of the Virgin Mary, and he had a generous love for the…

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