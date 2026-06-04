Catholic World News

Pope Leo encourages Corpus Christi processions

June 04, 2026

At the conclusion of his June 3 general audience, Pope Leo XIV encouraged Corpus Christi processions.

Addressing young people, the sick, and newlyweds, Pope Leo said:

This week we celebrate the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, or, according to the better known Latin formulation, the Solemnity of Corpus Christi. In the Eucharist we contemplate Jesus, bread broken and given for each one of us. An expression of popular Eucharistic piety is the processions with the Most Holy Sacrament that take place in the streets of many towns; in this regard, I encourage you to keep alive this beautiful manifestation of public testimony of the faith.

Pope Leo had earlier said to English-speaking pilgrims, “As we prepare for the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, let us be strengthened by this divine gift and become witnesses of his love to all we encounter.”

In remarks not included in the Vatican’s English translation of the audience, the Pontiff told Polish-speaking pilgrims:

Beginning with the Solemnity of Corpus Christi and in the following days, you will pay special worship to Christ present in the Eucharist. May participation in Eucharistic processions—especially on the part of families, children and young people—be a courageous witness of faith and remind everyone that God is present in the midst of his people and accompanies them in their daily lives. I bless you all!

On the General Roman Calendar, Corpus Christi is celebrated on the Thursday following Trinity Sunday (this year, June 4). In some nations, such as the United States, episcopal conferences have transferred the solemnity to the following Sunday (this year, June 7).

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