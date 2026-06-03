Catholic World News

Cardinal Zuppi marks 80th anniversary of Italian Republic

June 03, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, wrote a message to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, marking the 80th anniversary of the plebiscite establishing the Italian Republic.

“The Republic was born through suffering, regaining freedom and rejecting all forms of fascism, with a hope stronger than fear,” said Cardinal Zuppi. “It was born from the desire to no longer be against each other, but citizens together, different yet united by a common destiny and a sense of the common good.”

Italy’s dioceses “look at this anniversary with gratitude for the journey made and with concern for the present wounds: growing poverty, falling birth rates, mistrust, inequality, verbal violence, indifference and the temptation to close oneself off in an individual destiny,” Cardinal Zuppi continued. “Our communities reject war as a means of resolving conflicts and, inspired by the teaching of Pope Leo, feel the urgent task of educating for peace, safeguarding democracy and building community.”

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