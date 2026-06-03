Catholic World News

Vatican City announces details of 2026 Christmas tree, Nativity scenes

June 03, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican City State

CWN Editor's Note: The Governorate of the Vatican City State announced that the Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square this year will come from Terranova di Pollino, a small town in southern Italy.

The nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square will come from Alessa, a small town in Abruzzo. “With its distinctive straw roofs, the Nativity scene recalls the workplaces of farmers and the ancient traditional dwellings known as Pagliarelli or Pinciare, built from earth and straw,” according to the announcement.

The nativity scene in Paul VI Audience Hall will come from Viareggio, a seaside town in northern Italy, and have a maritime theme in which “the Magi, reinterpreted as fishermen, offer gifts connected to the sea.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Wed3 June
Ordinary Time

Memorial of Sts. Charles Lwanga and Companions, Martyrs

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Today is the Memorial of St. Charles Lwanga and Companions (d. 1886), the companions numbering twenty-one other Ugandan martyrs. They are the first martyrs of Sub-Saharan Africa and true witnesses of the Christian faith. Charles Lwanga, a catechist and a young leader, was martyred in 1886 with a group of…

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