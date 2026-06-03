Catholic World News

Pope calls for stronger data privacy protections in health care

June 03, 2026

In a message to the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Pope Leo XIV called for stronger data privacy protections in health care.

The message, dated June 1 and released in summary form by the Vatican the following day, coincided with a meeting on the topic organized by the World Medical Association, the Pontifical Academy for Life, and the Israeli Medical Association.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent the message in Pope Leo’s name. He wrote:

Created in the image and likeness of God (cf. Gen 1:26-27), every human person is an irreducible and unique individual of inestimable value, and therefore must be protected from the various forms of exploitation and commercialization that seek to reduce the person to a series of data ...

The constant improvement and evolution of technology signify that updating existing security and privacy policies has become an urgent and fundamental matter.

 

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Wed3 June
Ordinary Time

Memorial of Sts. Charles Lwanga and Companions, Martyrs

Image for Memorial of Sts. Charles Lwanga and Companions, Martyrs

Today is the Memorial of St. Charles Lwanga and Companions (d. 1886), the companions numbering twenty-one other Ugandan martyrs. They are the first martyrs of Sub-Saharan Africa and true witnesses of the Christian faith. Charles Lwanga, a catechist and a young leader, was martyred in 1886 with a group of…

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