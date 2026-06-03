Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich sees Magnifica Humanitas as ‘new lens’ for Church’s social doctrine

June 03, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago said in an interview that Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical Magnifica Humanitas “provides us with a new lens through which to read the entire social doctrine of the Church.”

“The Pope makes this clear in the first chapter, where he offers a brilliant review of the initiatives of the Popes since Leo XIII. Pope Leo XIV is clear that this is Church doctrine and not simply a body of teaching that Catholics may choose to accept or ignore,” Cardinal Cupich told Vatican News.

The prelate also said that the encyclical’s “principal contribution comes in the Holy Father’s challenge to humanity to make a choice: either to build the new Jerusalem or another Tower of Babel.”

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