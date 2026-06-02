Catholic World News

Christians attacked in India during prayer service

June 02, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Connect

CWN Editor's Note: Christians in a remote village in the predominantly Hindu Indian state of Chhattisgarh (map) were assaulted on May 31 during a prayer service.

Catholic Connect, a website of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India, reported that “between 25 and 30 people were physically assaulted. At least five individuals suffered serious injuries.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!