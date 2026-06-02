Catholic World News

Madrid’s governor meets with Pontiff, tells him to expect warm welcome

June 02, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received the president of the Community of Madrid on June 1, five days before he is scheduled to begin his apostolic journey to Spain.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who governs an area far beyond Madrid’s city limits (map), discussed the audience in two social media posts.

“Madrid awaits His Holiness the Pope with the greatest joy and hope,” President Díaz wrote. “We are a crossroads where we celebrate as a community, in the streets, from children to the elderly. Welcome to your home, Leo XIV.”

“We have shown His Holiness the Pope how we live Christmas and Holy Week in the Community, with a photo book,” she added. “And we have brought him sweets from San Lorenzo and Morata de Tajuña. The rest awaits him in Madrid, where 179 cities and towns are made of tradition, countryside, gastronomy.”

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