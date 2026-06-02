Catholic World News

Madrid’s governor meets with Pontiff, tells him to expect warm welcome

June 02, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received the president of the Community of Madrid on June 1, five days before he is scheduled to begin his apostolic journey to Spain.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who governs an area far beyond Madrid’s city limits (map), discussed the audience in two social media posts.

“Madrid awaits His Holiness the Pope with the greatest joy and hope,” President Díaz wrote. “We are a crossroads where we celebrate as a community, in the streets, from children to the elderly. Welcome to your home, Leo XIV.”

“We have shown His Holiness the Pope how we live Christmas and Holy Week in the Community, with a photo book,” she added. “And we have brought him sweets from San Lorenzo and Morata de Tajuña. The rest awaits him in Madrid, where 179 cities and towns are made of tradition, countryside, gastronomy.”

 

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Tue2 June
Ordinary Time

Tuesday of the Ninth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of Sts. Marcellinus and Peter, Martyrs

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Today is the Optional Memorial of Saints Marcellinus and Peter (d. 304) who were two Roman martyrs who suffered under the Diocletian persecution. The first was an exorcist, the second a priest. Their cultus was so important that after peace was restored to the Church, Constantine built a basilica in their…

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