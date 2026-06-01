Catholic World News

Cardinal Farrell lauds Neocatechumenal Way on 60th anniversary; papal message highlights evangelization

June 01, 2026

More than 6,500 members of the Neocatechumenal Way took part in a May 30 Mass in Madrid’s cathedral marking the sixtieth anniversary of the movement.

“We must remember that the mission of evangelization is a fundamental task of the entire Church, which—with joy and humility, seeking the unity of all its members (cf. Lumen Gentium 7), and open to the action of the Holy Spirit, strives to bring the gift of salvation to all,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, wrote in a brief message on behalf of Pope Leo. “May this conviction inspire us to take up this missionary work on behalf of God’s beloved children.”

“Spain has given the Church shining examples of Christian life and spiritual renewal through saints, martyrs, evangelization initiatives, schools of prayer, ecclesial movements, and spiritual currents,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, wrote in a separate message. “Among these fruits, we can certainly include the Neocatechumenal Way, born of the fruitful encounter between its two founders, Kiko Argüello and Carmen Hernández Barrera, and the poor in the most humble neighborhoods of Madrid.”

“From those humble beginnings sixty years ago, many fruits have emerged: the drawing of many people to the faith and to the Church, countless conversions, the birth of Christian families, vocations to the priesthood and religious life, and missionary activity in numerous countries around the world,” Cardinal Farrell continued.

“I invite you to live your charism with renewed vigor and creativity, interpreting the spiritual needs of the men and women of today, bringing them the ever-relevant treasure of faith and ecclesial tradition, just as the founders of the Way did 60 years ago,” the prelate added. “Imitate their example of creativity, courage, and frankness, of filial obedience to the pastors of the Church, and of tireless zeal for the good and salvation of souls.”

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