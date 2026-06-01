Catholic World News

‘God seeks peacemakers,’ Pope says at conclusion of Rosary for peace

June 01, 2026

Pope Leo XIV presided at a Rosary for peace (video) as the Marian month of May concluded and said that Christians are called to be peacemakers.

The Rosary, which took place on the evening of May 30 at the Lourdes Grotto in the Vatican Gardens, was also prayed at over 200 Marian shrines around the world, with more than 100,000 people participating, Vatican News reported.

“Even in this time marked by tension and conflict, peace becomes possible when we choose to listen to the cry of those deprived of it: innocent children, anguished mothers and fathers, abused prisoners, refugees and people of every age who suffer,” Pope Leo said in his address at the conclusion of the Rosary.

“It is when the Lord Jesus is with us and we behave as true disciples of his love that the Holy Spirit can accomplish what appears humanly impossible,” the Pope continued. “On the contrary, when we move away from God we also distance ourselves from humanity, from our neighbor, and are indifferent to their suffering. Every time we return to the Lord, his peace becomes our responsibility, according to the duties and tasks of each person.”

Pope Leo concluded:

Everyone can and must do his or her part, beginning with small but important things, abstaining from every form of verbal or physical violence in daily life and also on social media. Dear brothers and sisters, true peace begins in a heart that loves. It is witnessed to by lips that speak words of reconciliation. It is reflected in eyes that look upon the world with gentleness and wisdom. This is true strength, the strength of truth and love. God seeks peacemakers! May our Blessed Mother help us to answer him each day with our own “Here I am,” not only in words but in deeds.

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