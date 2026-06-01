Catholic World News

Pope’s prayer intention for June: for the values of sports

June 01, 2026

Pope Leo XIV’s prayer intention for June 2026 is “let us pray that sports be an instrument of peace, encounter, and dialogue among cultures and nations, and that they promote values such as respect, solidarity, and personal growth.”

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, which disseminates the monthly papal prayer intention, will release the video associated with the intention tomorrow, according to the network’s YouTube channel, The Pope Video.

 

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Mon1 June
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Justin, Martyr

Image for Memorial of St. Justin, Martyr

Today is the Memorial of St. Justin, Apologist and Martyr (c. 100-165), who was one of the most important Christian writers of the second century. Justin himself tells how his study of all the schools of philosophy led him to Christianity, and how he dedicated his life to the defense of the Christian faith…

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