Catholic World News

Pope’s prayer intention for June: for the values of sports

June 01, 2026

Pope Leo XIV’s prayer intention for June 2026 is “let us pray that sports be an instrument of peace, encounter, and dialogue among cultures and nations, and that they promote values such as respect, solidarity, and personal growth.”

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, which disseminates the monthly papal prayer intention, will release the video associated with the intention tomorrow, according to the network’s YouTube channel, The Pope Video.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!