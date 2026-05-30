Catholic World News

Ontario won’t force Catholic schools to fly pride flag

May 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on Newmarket Today

CWN Editor's Note: Officials in the Canadian province of Ontario will not force the Catholic schools under the purview of the York Catholic District School to fly the gay pride flag.

“This matter falls within the jurisdiction of the dioceses, trustees and school board,” said Emma Testani, press secretary for the province’s education ministry. “We have made it clear that we will not engage in disputes over jurisdictional matters at this time.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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