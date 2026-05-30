Catholic World News

The family is formed by a man and a woman, Pope says in message to symposium

May 30, 2026

In a video message released today and addressed to a symposium on the family in Brazil, Pope Leo XIV described the family as a “unique community of persons formed by a man and a woman.”

It was the second such statement from Pope Leo in recent days. On May 25, Pope Leo told European lawmakers that the family is “founded on marriage between a man and a woman.”

Both remarks follow the Pontiff’s assurance to Pope Tawadros II, the head of the Coptic Orthodox Church, on May 15 on the “non-blessing” of same-sex couples—an assurance that preceded the Coptic Orthodox Church’s decision to resume theological dialogue with the Catholic Church.

Citing Venerable Pius XII and St. John Paul II, Pope Leo told participants in the 16th National Symposium on Families in Aparecida that

the Church teaches that the family is the ‘primary and essential cell of society’ (Pius XII, Summi pontificatus, 47) and, for this reason, must be protected and promoted. Called to proclaim God’s love in today’s world, this unique community of persons formed by a man and a woman, so united in love that they become “one flesh” (Gen 2:24), only fully understands its identity when it looks to the Lord Jesus and the sacrifice He made of Himself on the cross for the sake of His Bride, the Church (cf. Eph 5:21–33; Saint John Paul II, Familiaris consortio, 13). It is in Christ that we learn to see the image of God in others, loving our neighbor as He loved us (cf. Jn 13:34).

Citing Pope Francis, the Pontiff added:

However, we must look upon families with realism and compassion, aware of the countless difficulties that afflict them—that is, their fragilities, crises, anxieties and so many other situations of suffering. All this requires of the Church and pastoral workers a merciful approach and a prudent and mature discernment (cf. Francis, Amoris laetitia, Chapter VIII).

In his conclusion, Pope Leo cited Pope Benedict XVI.

“Let us therefore look to the example of the Holy Family of Nazareth,” Pope Leo said. “The small yet fundamental virtues of the home in which Jesus was born and grew up, learning from Saint Joseph and the Virgin Mary, must serve as an inspiration and model for all our homes and be the source from which true peace is sought. Indeed, as Benedict XVI pointed out, the family plays a primary and indispensable role as a ‘teacher of peace’ (Message for the World Day of Peace, 1 January 2008, 3).”

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