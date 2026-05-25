Catholic World News

Coptic Orthodox Church resumes dialogue following Pope Leo’s assurances on ‘non-blessing of same-sex couples’

May 25, 2026

Citing papal assurances regarding the “non-blessing of same-sex couples,” the Holy Synod of the Coptic Orthodox Church announced that it was resuming dialogue with the Catholic Church.

“The members of the Holy Synod decided to resume theological dialogue with the Catholic Church following the assurances regarding the non-blessing of same-sex couples, which were expressed during the telephone conversation between His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on Friday, May 15 of this year,” the Holy Synod said in a statement issued May 22.

Pope Leo XIV called Pope Tawadros II, the head of the Coptic Orthodox Church, on May 15 in an effort to overcome obstacles to dialogue. The Coptic Orthodox Church (CNEWA profile) is among the Oriental Orthodox Churches that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

In 2024, the Coptic Orthodox Church suspended theological dialogue with the Catholic Church over Fiducia Supplicans, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s declaration on the pastoral meaning of blessings.

The phone call was Pope Leo’s third recent overture to Pope Tawadros.

In a May 4 letter that was released on May 15, Pope Leo XIV told the Coptic Pope that “at a time when our world is afflicted by so many conflicts, particularly in the Middle East, Christians must, more than ever, strive for full unity so that we may bear witness together to the Prince of Peace.”

During his May 10 Regina Caeli address, Pope Leo, greeting the Coptic Pope, recalled that May 10 is the Day of Coptic-Catholic Friendship, which commemorates the joint declaration of Pope St. Paul VI and Coptic Orthodox Pope Shenouda III (1973) and the first meeting between Pope Francis and Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II (2013).

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