Catholic World News

Let us strive for full unity, Leo XIV writes to Coptic Orthodox Pope

May 15, 2026

In a letter to Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II for the Day of Coptic-Catholic Friendship (May 10), Pope Leo XIV said that “at a time when our world is afflicted by so many conflicts, particularly in the Middle East, Christians must, more than ever, strive for full unity so that we may bear witness together to the Prince of Peace.”

“In doing so, we can be confident in the powerful intercession and example of the countless martyrs who have suffered for the name of Christ,” Pope Leo continued. “Your Holiness, as our Churches prepare for the feast of Pentecost, I pray that the Holy Spirit, source and bearer of all gifts, will guide Copts and Catholics on our common pilgrimage in truth and charity towards full communion.”

The Day of Coptic-Catholic Friendship commemorates the joint declaration of Pope St. Paul VI and Coptic Orthodox Pope Shenouda III (1973) and the first meeting between Pope Francis and Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II (2013).

In 2024, the Coptic Orthodox Church suspended theological dialogue with the Catholic Church over Fiducia Supplicans, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s declaration on the pastoral meaning of blessings.

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