Catholic World News

Pope Leo laments terrorism in the Sahel, greets Coptic Pope, prays for mothers

May 10, 2026

Pope Leo XIV today expressed “deep concern” about “growing violence in the Sahel region, particularly in Chad and Mali, which have recently suffered terrorist attacks.”

“I offer the assurance of my heartfelt prayers for the victims and my spiritual closeness to all those who are suffering as a result of the tragic events,” the Pope told pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square at the conclusion of his midday Regina Caeli address. “I fervently hope that every form of violence may cease, and I encourage all efforts aimed at fostering peace and development in that beloved land.”

The Pontiff also recalled that May 10 is the Day of Coptic-Catholic Friendship, a day that commemorates the joint declaration of Pope St. Paul VI and Coptic Orthodox Pope Shenouda III (1973) and the first meeting between Pope Francis and Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II (2013).

“I extend my fraternal greetings to His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and assure the entire beloved Coptic Church of my remembrance in prayer,” Pope Leo said. “It is my hope that our journey of friendship will lead us to perfect unity in Christ, who has called us ‘friends’“ (cf. Jn 15:15).

After greeting various groups of pilgrims, Pope Leo thanked the people of the Canary Islands and recalled Mother’s Day.

“I would like to thank the people of the Canary Islands who, with the hospitality characteristic of them, welcomed the cruise ship Hondius and the passengers infected with the Hantavirus,” the Pope said. “I look forward to seeing all of you next month during my visit to the Islands.”

“Today, we especially remember all mothers,” the Pontff added. “Through the intercession of Mary, the Mother of Jesus and our own Mother, let us pray with love and gratitude for every mother, particularly those living in very difficult circumstances.”

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