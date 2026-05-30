Catholic World News

Flourishing traditional Marian Franciscan community in UK to be dissolved

May 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The Marian Franciscans, formally known as the Family of Mary Immaculate and St. Francis, voted to dissolve their community as of May 31.

“Despite growth in numbers and apostolic activity, it was not possible to secure the practical and canonical support needed for formation, sponsorship, and future priestly ordinations,” the friars said in a statement.

The community, whose priests offered the extraordinary form of the Latin Mass, had grown to 20 friars. Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth, England, issued a decree confirming the dissolution.

The National Catholic Register reported that “following Pope Francis’ 2021 apostolic letter Traditionis Custodes, the community said diocesan authorization for celebrations of the traditional liturgy ‘became more restricted.’”

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