Catholic World News

Vatican foundation hosts conference on Catholic social thought

May 28, 2026

» Continue to this story on Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation

CWN Editor's Note: The Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice (CAPP) Foundation, named after Pope St. John Paul II’s 1991 social encyclical, is hosting a three-day conference, “Renewing the Vision of Centesimus Annus: Catholic Social Thought Facing the Challenges to Freedom and Pluralism.”

The conference, which began this morning, will conclude on May 30 with a papal audience.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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