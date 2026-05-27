Catholic World News

Scotland abortion numbers highest on record

May 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on Right to Life UK

CWN Editor's Note: The number of annual abortions in Scotland soared 55% between 2016 and 2025, from 12,135 to 18,783, according to statistics from Public Health Scotland.

In 2025, 42% of abortions were repeat abortions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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