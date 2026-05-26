Catholic World News

Iranian convert to Catholicism sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison

May 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: An Iranian woman who converted to Catholicism has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison, the evangelical Protestant publication World reported.

Ghazal Marzban, 41, was charged with propaganda against Islam. She had previously received 74 lashes for taking part in an anti-government protest, according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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