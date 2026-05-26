Catholic World News

Supreme Court declines to intervene in Peter’s Pence lawsuit

May 26, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: In an unsigned order, the Supreme Court declined to intervene in a class action lawsuit against the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops over Peter’s Pence.

A Rhode Island resident, David O’Connell, filed a lawsuit against the bishops, alleging that they misrepresented the nature of the annual collection. The case now returns to a lower federal court.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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