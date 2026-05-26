Catholic World News

Prelate discusses Church’s response to ethnic violence in Manipur

May 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Three years after the outbreak of ethnic violence in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur (map), the state’s leading prelate discussed the Church’s efforts to foster reconciliation.

“The Church has been deeply affected, just as the wider society in Manipur has,” said Archbishop Linus Neli of Imphal, India. “Thousands were displaced, and even after three years, only around 10% have been resettled, while many continue to live in relief camps.”

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