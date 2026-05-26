Catholic World News

Leading Dominican prelate meets with Pontiff

May 26, 2026

» Continue to this story on N Digital

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met for 30 minutes on May 25 with Coadjutor Archbishop Carlos Tomás Morel Diplán of Santo Domingo, a massive see of 2.5 million Catholics in the Dominican Republic.

Archbishop Diplán, who already exercises administrative and financial authority in the archdiocese, said he was “invited to participate in several meetings at the Vatican.”

The Dominican news site N Digital reported that the Pope and the archbishop discussed the prelate’s mission in the archdiocese, as well as other issues related to the Church in the Caribbean nation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Tue26 May
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Memorial of St. Philip Neri, Priest

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Today is the Memorial of St. Philip Neri (1515-1595), who was born in Florence and died in Rome. He lived a spotless childhood in Florence. Later he came to Rome and after living for fifteen years as a pilgrim and hermit was ordained a priest. He gradually gathered around him a group of priests and…

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