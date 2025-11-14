Catholic World News

Archbishop in Dominican Republic stripped of governing role

November 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has effectively removed an archbishop in the Dominican Republic from authority, while allowing him to retain his title.

Archbishop Francisco Ozoria of Santo Domingo has been removed from control of “for the administration of diocesan assets, for economic and financial matters and for the management of the clergy and church personnel,” with those powers handed over to a coadjutor, Archbishop Tomas Morel Diplan, who was appointed to that post in October.

Archbishop Ozoria says that he was “never admonished or warned” before being removed from control over the archdiocese. He had requested the help of a coadjutor as, at the age of 74, he neared retirement. He acknowledges that he was accused of mismanagement.

