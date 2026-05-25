Catholic World News

In Peru, Mass of reparation offered for suppressed lay movement’s victims

May 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A Mass of reparation was offered in Catacaos, Peru, on May 23 for victims of the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae (Sodality of Christian Life), a lay movement suppressed by Pope Francis last year.

Vatican News reported that the Mass was offered for members of the “Tallán indigenous communities who, for over a decade, suffered persecution, land expropriation, and harassment” from the movement.

During the Mass, Peruvian prelates knelt before the victims to ask their forgiveness.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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