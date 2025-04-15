Catholic World News

Peru-based lay movement, Sodality of Christian Life, formally suppressed

April 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Sodality of Christian Life (SVC), the Peru-based lay movement that has been the target of a Vatican investigation into reports of abuse and mismanagement, has been formally suppressed.

In January, leaders of the SVC confirmed that Pope Francis has ordered the dissolution of the group, appointing Msgr. Jordi Bertomeu Famos, who had headed the Vatican investigation of the movement, to supervise the process. On April 15, an official decree suppressing the organization was signed by the SVC superior general, José David Correa. The SVC leadership asked “forgiveness for the mistreatment and abuse committed in our community.”

