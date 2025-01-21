Catholic World News

Confirmed: Vatican dissolves Peru-based Sodality

January 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of the Sodality of Christian Life (SVC) have confirmed that Pope Francis has dissolved their movement.

A January 20 statement from the SCV acknowledged the accuracy of reports that the Vatican had announced the dissolution of the movement during a general assembly of the SCV in Brazil. The statement said, however, that public reports of the Vatican action had included some inaccuracies—but did not provide further details.

A report issued earlier this week had indicated that the SCV—which has been under Vatican investigation for months—had been suppressed because of abuses of leadership and financial mismanagement. That unconfirmed report said that Msgr. Jordi Bertomeu Famos, who has headed the Vatican investigation of the movement, will supervise the formal dissolution of the SCV.

In the January 20 statement, the SCV said that the earlier reports had been leaked to reporters by two members of the group, who had now been “definitely expelled” from the SCV for violating the confidentiality of the general-assembly meeting.

