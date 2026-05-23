Catholic World News

Pope, in Acerra, decries pollution, praises local Church’s response

May 23, 2026

Pope Leo XIV arrived this morning in Acerra, a southern Italian city known for its pollution, for a brief pastoral visit.

Following a 45-minute helicopter ride from Rome, the Pontiff arrived at 8:45 AM and was greeted by Bishop Antonio Di Donna and local and regional civil authorities. He then went to the Cathedral of the Assumption of Mary, for a meeting with area bishops, other clergy, religious, and families of pollution victims (video).

Pope Leo recalled that his predecessor had hoped to visit Acerra. Pope Francis was scheduled to visit the city on May 24, 2020, to mark the fifth anniversary of Laudato Si’, his encyclical letter on care for our common home. The visit was cancelled because of the COVID-related lockdowns.

“I have come first and foremost to gather the tears of those who have lost loved ones, killed by environmental pollution caused by unscrupulous individuals and organizations, who for too long have been able to act with impunity,” Pope Leo said. “I am here, however, also to thank those who have responded to evil with good, especially a Church that has dared to speak out and be prophetic, to gather the people in hope.”

Reflecting on the Prophet Ezekiel’s vision of the valley of dry bones (Ezekiel 37:1-14), the Pope said that “we can identify with the prophet’s dismay at that expanse of dry bones. We grieve for the devastation that has compromised a marvelous ecosystem, places, stories and memories. Faced with this reality, there can be two attitudes: indifference or responsibility. You have chosen responsibility and, with God’s help, have embarked on a journey of commitment and the pursuit of justice.”

Just as the dry bones came to life only gradually in Ezekiel’s vision, so “the choices you have made, the ecclesial journey you have undertaken, the small and great new beginnings with which you have faced your pain are not yet everything,” Pope Leo warned. “If you stop, you go backwards.”

The Pontiff added:

Brothers and sisters, may the Holy Spirit grant you to see an “army” of peace rising to its feet and healing the wounds of this land and its communities. No longer a fire that destroys, but a fire that revives and warms, the fire of the Spirit that kindles the hearts and minds of thousands upon thousands of men and women, of children and the elderly, and inspires care, consolation, attention and true love. In particular, you, families struck by death, generate new life by passing on to your sons and daughters, grandchildren and neighbors that sense of responsibility which has all too often been lacking until now. Let resentment die; be the first to practise the justice you seek; bear witness to life, and educate in care. And you, ordained ministers, women and men religious, be living members of this people: manifest daily the authority of service, which humbles itself and draws near, which takes the first step and forgives. A culture of privilege, of arrogance, of irresponsibility, which has done so much harm to this land, as to many other regions of Italy and the world, must indeed be dismantled. May the Spirit blow from the four winds and inspire new forms of proclamation, cooperation, and environmental and social regeneration. There is indeed a spirituality of places, but one that owes everything to the spirituality of people. For the transformation of the world always begins in the heart. Ezekiel himself, before this prophecy of death and resurrection, proclaimed the renewal of which God alone is capable.

“May the Risen Jesus grant us to dwell together in this way, able to receive and put into practice the Word of God, pilgrims here below and citizens in His eternity,” the Pope concluded.

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