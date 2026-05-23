Catholic World News

Cardinal Arborelius, spiritual son of St. John Paul II, discusses rise of conversions in Sweden

May 23, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a wide-ranging interview, Cardinal Anders Arborelius, O.C.D., of Stockholm discussed the rise in conversions in Sweden and his own spiritual journey, which included conversion from Lutheranism at 20.

“People are getting tired of a secular, materialistic world,” said Cardinal Arborelius, who has purchased more than 20 Protestant churches for use as Catholic churches in his diocese. People, he said, have “become more aware of the threats” of modernity and are “more open to God.”

The prelate, who was in Poland to receive an honorary degree on May 18, also discussed the influence that Pope St. John Paul II had upon his life.

“St. John Paul has meant a lot to me,” he said. “He made me a bishop. He gave me that (bishop’s) cross. He came to Sweden,” and “somehow I am the son of his.”

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