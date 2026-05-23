Catholic World News

Pope Leo encourages Bulgaria to create bridges for peace

May 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on Bulgarian News Agency

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Mihaela Dotsova, the chairwoman of Bulgaria’s National Assembly, on May 22 and encouraged the nation to create bridges for peace.

“We had an extremely cordial and very honest meeting, which lasted longer than usual,” Dotsova said following the audience. “Pope Leo XIV shared that he expects Bulgaria, as a country located at a crossroad, to be one of the creators of bridges for peace, and he sent his blessing to the entire Bulgarian people.”

The lawmaker invited the Pope to visit the nation, and the Pontiff, in turn, “promised to do everything possible to continue the tradition” of papal visits to Bulgaria, the state-run Bulgarian News Agency reported.

Located in Southeast Europe, Bulgaria, a nation of 6.7 million (map), is 84% Christian (80% Orthodox) and 13% Muslim. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2019.

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