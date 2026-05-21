Catholic World News

Lay movement leaders gather at Vatican for conference on governance

May 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of international associations of the faithful, ecclesial movements, and new communities are gathering in Rome today and tomorrow for an annual meeting organized by the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life.

The theme of the conference is “Serving, Accompanying, Guiding: Foundations and Practices of Government in Associations.” The conference includes an address by Pope Leo XIV, remarks by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, and Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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