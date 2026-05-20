Catholic World News

Trump administration agrees to permit sacraments at Illinois ICE facility

May 20, 2026

A community-organizing coalition announced that it had reached an agreement with the Trump administration to permit daily pastoral care at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Broadview, Illinois.

“Under the agreed protocols for pastoral care, Catholic and interfaith leaders will provide spiritual care once a day,” the Coalition for Spiritual & Public Leadership announced. “This includes bringing the Sacraments and other religious items approved beforehand.”

In response to a lawsuit filed by the coalition and others, a federal judge in February ordered ICE to permit the distribution of Holy Communion at the facility on Ash Wednesday.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!