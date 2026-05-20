Catholic World News

Trump administration agrees to permit sacraments at Illinois ICE facility

May 20, 2026

A community-organizing coalition announced that it had reached an agreement with the Trump administration to permit daily pastoral care at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Broadview, Illinois.

“Under the agreed protocols for pastoral care, Catholic and interfaith leaders will provide spiritual care once a day,” the Coalition for Spiritual & Public Leadership announced. “This includes bringing the Sacraments and other religious items approved beforehand.”

In response to a lawsuit filed by the coalition and others, a federal judge in February ordered ICE to permit the distribution of Holy Communion at the facility on Ash Wednesday.

 

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Wed20 May
Easter

Wednesday of the Seventh Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of St. Bernardine of Siena, Priest

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The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Bernardine of Siena (1380-1444). Bernardine left the world at an early age in order to lead a hermit's life. When he was twenty-two, he entered the Franciscan Order, one of whose glories he is. Having been made General of the Order, he resigned this charge…

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