Trump administration agrees to permit sacraments at Illinois ICE facility
May 20, 2026
A community-organizing coalition announced that it had reached an agreement with the Trump administration to permit daily pastoral care at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Broadview, Illinois.
“Under the agreed protocols for pastoral care, Catholic and interfaith leaders will provide spiritual care once a day,” the Coalition for Spiritual & Public Leadership announced. “This includes bringing the Sacraments and other religious items approved beforehand.”
In response to a lawsuit filed by the coalition and others, a federal judge in February ordered ICE to permit the distribution of Holy Communion at the facility on Ash Wednesday.
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Further information:
- Agreement Reached With Federal Government for Daily Pastoral Access At Broadview ICE Facility (Coalition for Spiritual & Public Leadership, 5/19/26)
- Federal court orders access for clergy, nun to ICE facility on Ash Wednesday (CWN, 2/14/26)
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