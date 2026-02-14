Catholic World News

Federal court orders access for clergy, nun to ICE facility on Ash Wednesday

February 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court ordered US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to permit members of a liberation theology organization and other plaintiffs to distribute Holy Communion at an Illinois ICE facility on Ash Wednesday.

The plaintiffs who sought access to the facility include two priests, a religious sister, and the Coalition for Spiritual and Public Leadership, which describes itself as “merg[ing] liberation theology and community organizing.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

