Catholic World News

Ecumenism is crucial in the face of secularism, Armenian Apostolic Church leader tells Pope Leo

May 19, 2026

Ecumenism is of “crucial urgency” in the face of secularism, Aram I, head of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, said on May 18 in an address to Pope Leo XIV.

The Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, based in Lebanon, is one of the two chief jurisdictions in the Armenian Apostolic Church (CNEWA profile). The Armenian Apostolic Church is among the Oriental Orthodox churches that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

“In the present time, secularism, with its corrupt ideologies and values and politico-economic forces, with their immoral arrogance are increasingly questioning the integrity and relevance of Christian faith and values,” the Armenian Apostolic leader said. “I believe that ecumenical collaboration among churches is of crucial urgency. In the face of these emerging realities, which impact the life, missionary outreach, and pastoral ministry of the church, the churches’ ecumenical agenda, in my humble view, should be more holistic and responsive.”

“Therefore, the unity of the church, its missionary engagement, and diakonal action need to be perceived and implemented as one comprehensive whole,” Aram I continued. “In fact, a divided church cannot take credibly and efficiently the Gospel to the world. A united voice and common witness in a polarized world is the call of Christ.”

The Catholicos also thanked Pope Leo for the Vatican’s support of the “Armenian Church and people in their continuous advocacy for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and reparation.”

After Aram I addressed the Pope, the Pontiff, in turn, addressed the Catholicos and praised him for his ecumenical zeal. Following the two addresses, Pope Leo and the Catholicos prayed together in the Chapel of Urban VIII in the Apostolic Palace (link to booklet).

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